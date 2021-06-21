Advertisement

Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON Co., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department released information related to criminal activity and medical response following the Redneck Rave on June 16.

According to ECSO, there were:

  • 48 people charged with various offenses, including 14 arrested 
  • 30 charges involving drugs or alcohol-related offenses 
  • 63 traffic-related offenses charged 
  • Two arrest warrants were served on a fugitive, and 6 felony charges, including assault, strangulation, and wanton endangerment were also charged 

ECSO also escorted EMS with security during medical transports responding to such injuries as:

  • Broken bones
  • Severed and dislocated fingers
  • Impalement through the abdomen
  • Lacerations
  • Severe intoxication-related medical issues 

ECSO also responded to theft and assault complaints within the park.  The Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with District 5 Constable Charlie Peck and the Kentucky State Police, administered multiple traffic safety checkpoints around the Lincoln community throughout the event. 

The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Mammoth Cave National Park Rangers and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on various traffic stops and calls for service.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Officials are battling a fire at the Barren County Landfill.
BREAKING: Officials battling fire at Barren County Landfill
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County

Latest News

Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic
Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic
Fruehauf to Open New Plant In Bowling Green
Fruehauf to Open New Plant In Bowling Green
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Student and family counselor for Bowling Green Independent Schools, Tanner Steelman, says they...
Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic
SKYCTC will have admissions and advising staff members available by appointment to make...
SKYCTC to host ‘Pathway to Enrollment’ events for upcoming semester