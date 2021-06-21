Entertain Glasgow plans Tubes, Tunes & BBQ for last weekend in June

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the summer season officially arrives, people are ready to soak up every minute. One of the first big events of the summer season is coming up this weekend in Glasgow.

Entertain Glasgow presents Tubes, Tunes & BBQ on Saturday, June 26 at Beaver Creek Park.

The event was canceled in 2021 and is looking to make a big return. “We have a had a lot of interest, we have lots of great food trucks, we cannot wait to do this event,” said Brandon Judd, Entertain Glasgow.

Starting at 2:00 p.m., people will be able to hop on a tube and float down Beaver Creek for a 20 to 30 minute tube ride. Tubes and life jackets will be provided, along with transportation back to the park.

Live music starts at 3:00 p.m. with Shayne Vaughan, followed by performances on the hour from Gabe Glass, Thomas Montgomery, Justin Cole, Mountain Rose and The Morning Sons at 8:00 p.m.

There will also be kids activities, cornhole, food vendors and the evening will cap off with a firework show to officially kick off Fourth of July celebrations.

Entertain Glasgow is planning a busy summer with lots of activities for the community. “Once this kicks off, we’re just going to roll right into another event, into another event, into another event,” said Katie Hawks with Entertain Glasgow, including summer concerts on the Glasgow Square that begin in July.

