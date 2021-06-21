Families celebrate Father’s Day on the water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local families took to the water this Father’s Day to celebrate with warm weather and restrictions lifted in Kentucky.

From fishing, to swimming and kayaking, fathers and their kids spent time bonding and celebrating the nice weather.

A father and son from Bowling Green say they couldn’t have asked for a better day to celebrate.

“Weather has been nice today. Sun comes in and out when you need it to. When you get hot, you just cool off here in the water, in the creek. We just come out here and celebrate Father’s Day, we live right around the corner. We like to come down here and go swimming in the creek, me and my son,” said Brandon Blackburn.

“You like coming down here?” Blackburn said. “Yes! I get to hug him and have fun,” Jagger Blackburn, Brandon’s son said.

Sunday was also the first official day of summer 2021. It’s often called the longest day of the year because it’s the day with the most daylight.

