Glasgow Landfill fully operating following Sunday’s large blaze

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews from multiple fire departments were on scene at the Glasgow Landdfill Sunday after a fire broke out in the field.

Officials were able to get the fire under control and are continuing to monitor it throughout Monday.

Meanwhile, the landfill is still operating as normal today and throughout the week.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, officials say multiple factors could have contributed to the blaze, including, discarded batteries, embers from a burn pile and the fact that the area has also been very dry.

“I could be just as simple as someone’s jar that they threw away yesterday with it being so sunny, it could have been sitting in the right angle and started it like that, you know, kind of like you hold a magnifying glass to start a fire,” said Glasgow Fire Chief, Dereck Rogers.

The fire department initially responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Sunday, and were there for several hours. Possible toxic smoke was the biggest issue firefighters ran into while fighting the fire.

“If it was something hazardous, I’m sure it was a very small amount because they (landfill officials) do a very good job of placing what’s brought in there to be dumped. Anytime you get all that plastic and things like that burning, it gives off very toxic smoke. So there is always that concern there.”

South Barren and Haywood Volunteer Fire departments assisted Glasgow with the fire on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

