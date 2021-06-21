Advertisement

Hot Rods have 2nd straight game postponed

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Updated: Jun. 20, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Rome Braves contest scheduled for 1:00 PM CT at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Georgia has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Sunday. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 10 when the Hot Rods return to Rome with a 5:00 PM CT first pitch.

Saturday’s rainout has also been rescheduled and will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 8 with the first game beginning at 5:00 PM CT. Both doubleheaders will consist of two seven-inning contests, with the second game on each day starting approximately 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The Hot Rods return to action on Tuesday for the first game in a six-game series in Hickory, North Carolina against the Hickory Crawdads.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Officials are battling a fire at the Barren County Landfill.
BREAKING: Officials battling fire at Barren County Landfill
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County

Latest News

Warren East's Emma Markham lined up to pitch
Five players from the 4th Region named to All-State Softball
Warren East Green Co
Warren East season ends after falling to Green County 7-5
GEORGE FANT BASKETBALL CAMP
GEORGE FANT BASKETBALL CAMP
CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME
CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME