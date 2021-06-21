Hot Rods have 2nd straight game postponed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Rome Braves contest scheduled for 1:00 PM CT at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Georgia has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Sunday. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 10 when the Hot Rods return to Rome with a 5:00 PM CT first pitch.

Saturday’s rainout has also been rescheduled and will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 8 with the first game beginning at 5:00 PM CT. Both doubleheaders will consist of two seven-inning contests, with the second game on each day starting approximately 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The Hot Rods return to action on Tuesday for the first game in a six-game series in Hickory, North Carolina against the Hickory Crawdads.

