Kentucky Down Under welcomes new baby animals

By Kaley Skaggs
Updated: 17 hours ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo is growing with lots of new baby animals to see and admire.

Elsa and Louie, now nine and eight months old, are baby foxes that are among some of the newest additions to the zoo.

Kentucky Down Under said they pride themselves on not only being a family fun zoo but also providing the community an opportunity to learn about different animals. They look forward to teaching visitors all about these furry new babies this summer tourism season.

“The marble fox is a man-made breed...it does cause a genetic mutation in their coat which makes them look totally different from the Arctic fox, which they are commonly mistaken for,” said Abby Meadows, zookeeper.

Kentucky Down Under is located in Horse Cave off I-65 Exit 58 in Hart County. The park is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

For more information about click HERE.

