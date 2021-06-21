Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County

Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 15 was contacted on Saturday night by Metcalfe County 911 regarding a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

According to KSP, Nicholas Smith, age 25 of Edmonton, was driving a 1985 Yamaha motorcycle east bound on Cedar Flat Curtis Road, a narrow roadway with no dividing yellow lines. Smith attempted to make a left hand turn off the roadway crossing into the path of a 2013 Dodge passenger car, driven by 17-year-old Jasmine Coleman, also of Edmonton. Authorities said Coleman attempted to swerve to avoid the collision but was unable to do so.

Smith was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Metcalfe County Coroner. Coleman was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Officials are battling a fire at the Barren County Landfill.
BREAKING: Officials battling fire at Barren County Landfill
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant

Latest News

Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic
Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic
Fruehauf to Open New Plant In Bowling Green
Fruehauf to Open New Plant In Bowling Green
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Student and family counselor for Bowling Green Independent Schools, Tanner Steelman, says they...
Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic
SKYCTC will have admissions and advising staff members available by appointment to make...
SKYCTC to host ‘Pathway to Enrollment’ events for upcoming semester