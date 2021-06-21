Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 15 was contacted on Saturday night by Metcalfe County 911 regarding a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

According to KSP, Nicholas Smith, age 25 of Edmonton, was driving a 1985 Yamaha motorcycle east bound on Cedar Flat Curtis Road, a narrow roadway with no dividing yellow lines. Smith attempted to make a left hand turn off the roadway crossing into the path of a 2013 Dodge passenger car, driven by 17-year-old Jasmine Coleman, also of Edmonton. Authorities said Coleman attempted to swerve to avoid the collision but was unable to do so.

Smith was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Metcalfe County Coroner. Coleman was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

