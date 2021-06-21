Red Cross Elementary School in Glasgow names new principal

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Red Cross Elementary School names Josh Maples as new Principal.

Mr. Maples has been an educator and administrator in Barren County Schools for the past twelve years.

He served as a special education teacher at Barren County High School and Austin Tracy Elementary and also worked as a district instructional coach before taking on the role of assistant principal at Red Cross Elementary.

His experiences as assistant principal have established a strong foundation for leadership.

Josh completed his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of the Cumberlands in 2003.

He went on to earn a Master of Arts in Special Education from Campbellsville University in 2012 and earned his Rank I in Educational Leadership from Western Kentucky University in 2017.

He has served as assistant principal of Red Cross Elementary since 2019.

Bo Matthews, Superintendent of Barren County Schools stated, “Josh has an established relationship and understanding of Red Cross Elementary School.

As assistant principal, he has been a strong advocate for our students and teachers, and I am confident he will continue this excellent work as the new principal.” Maples commented, “I am honored to have been selected as the principal of Red Cross Elementary.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to work with the parents, students, and staff of RCE over the last four years as both an instructional coach and administrator.

Red Cross is a special place, and I will continue to lead our school to be a beacon of excellence in the Barren County School system.” Mr. Maples will officially start his duties as RCE principal on July 1, 2021

