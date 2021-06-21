Stray showers still possible this evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw mostly cloudy conditions as rain and storms moved through South Central KY. Things will start to dry out beyond this evening but the clouds will stick around!

You'll need the umbrella as we still see the potential for stray shower development. (wbko)

We see the potential for a stray shower early tomorrow morning but we look to be mostly sunny after midday! Temps will also feel much cooler compared to what we’ve been seeing lately as daytime highs flirt with the mid to upper 70s. This is due to the frontal system passing through our area as we speak, leaving behind much cooler air. Highs will start to increase beyond Wednesday and climb back up to the mid 80s by the end of the week. Clouds roll back in by Friday and with it will come isolated showers! We track more scattered storms into Saturday and Sunday as daytime highs flirt with the mid 80s. Make sure you keep the umbrella around though because the rain drags into next Monday as well!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

Tuesday: AM showers. Partly cloudy and cool. High 76, Low 54, winds N-8.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82, Low 61, winds E-7.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 87, Low 68, winds S-9.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (1933)

Record Low: 52 (2003)

Today’s Precip: 0.39″

Monthly Precip: 2.76″ (-0.37″)

Yearly Precip: 27.76″ (+2.54″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

UV Index: Very high (8)

Pollen Count: Low (2.7 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3607 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.