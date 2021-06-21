Tracking storms to start the work week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a relatively quiet weather weekend aside from the heat and humidity, we kick off the work week with very muggy conditions along with thunderstorms!

Grab the umbrella before heading out the door and hold onto it! Strong winds and heavy rain are possible in some storms today! (WBKO)

Monday will be variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely as a strong cold front advances through the region. The showers and storms will begin firing off after 10 a.m. and continue through the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a marginal risk (category 1 of 5) for severe weather. Strong winds are the main severe threat, though we can’t rule out a storm or two that could have small hail or the potential for rotation (the threat is small, but not zero). Our primary concern is the locally heavy rainfall that will be associated with storms as deep Gulf of Mexico moisture sits over the region - making things muggy! It will be breezy even outside of storms with winds out of the southwest in the morning followed by winds coming out of the northwest in the afternoon as the cold front begins to pass through. Total rainfall accumulations from these showers/storms will range between 0.5″ to over 2″ in some spots with local amounts possibly getting higher. The target zone for the highest amounts of rainfall will likely fall to the east of I-65 in central Kentucky (i.e. between Green River Lake and Lake Cumberland). We’ll be keeping an eye on storms all day long and will have updates on WBKO News and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

The rain rolls out early Tuesday morning, leaving us with cool, dry conditions behind the cold front along with comfortable air! Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies! Things will be chilly Tuesday night going into Wednesday as lows fall in the mid-to-low 50s! By Wednesday temperatures slowly rebound in the low 80s with continued comfortable air. By Thursday, heat builds back in, but we stay dry as highs reach the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move back in along with humidity by the end of the week and through the weekend with seasonable high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Breezy. High 86. Low 59. Winds W at 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible early. High 78. Low 54. Winds N at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 61. Winds E at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1933)

Record Low Today: 52 (2003)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 42)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Low (2.7 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: N/A (0 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 69

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (-0.61″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+2.30″)

