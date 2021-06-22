Advertisement

5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (Gray News/WALB) - A 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was bitten several times by a timber rattlesnake.

Cynthia Spell told WALB her daughter, Maisy Lamica, was bitten three times on her right calf.

“The amount of times that snake bit her was enough to kind of sedate an elephant at this point basically,” Spell said.

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.(Cynthia Spell)

Maisy, who was with her dad at the time, had gone to check on the family’s cat, who had cornered the snake by a tree.

“[Her dad] looked over and she was hopping on one foot, and as soon as he saw her hopping, he heard the rattle,” Spell said. “So, it didn’t rattle until after it bit her.”

Maisy’s father called 911 immediately.

When the ambulance arrived, Maisy went into anaphylactic shock and her body began shutting down on the way to the hospital, according to Spell.

“We got to the hospital, they were trying to reassure us she was going to be OK, but she just did not look anything OK at all. She was pale, vitals were immediately going down very fast. A very scary situation,” Spell said.

The girl’s lungs started closing up when she arrived at South Georgia Medical Center, and her heart rate and blood pressure dropped.

Doctors intubated Maisy and she was life-flighted to Shands Hospital. Her mom said she has received up to 37 vials of anti-venom.

Doctors are working to save the young girl’s leg. Spell said the venom appears to be spreading to her thigh.

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.(Cynthia Spell)

“I’ve never in my life experienced anything like it. Just pray. I mean, people ask us what can we do for you and really her body and the doctors have to do the rest,” Spell said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WALB contributed to this report.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Ryan Law, second from right, Apple Daily's chief editor, is arrested by police officers in Hong...
Hong Kong’s embattled Apple Daily to close by Saturday
In this photo made from video provided by KABC-TV, Pop singer Britney Spears is at a Sherman...
Britney Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. that has been annotated by experts at the...
Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden faces growing pressure from the left over voting bill