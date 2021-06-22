Advertisement

BG Onstage prepares for Summer production of Peter and the Starcatcher

By Kaley Skaggs
Updated: 15 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s just the second star to the right and straight on till morning. BG Onstage is preparing for a magical production coming to the theatre this summer.

Peter and the Starcatcher is coming to the SKyPAC stage.

“I am really excited to have these kids and adults back on stage; it has been an intermission for the theatre,” Elise Charny, Director of BG Onstage.

The origin story of Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tinker Bell. A family comedy with something for everyone to enjoy.

Charny told 13 New that they are excited to share this story and to have theater back.

“I am personally most excited about the audience energy and the viewer connection from live theatre that you get when the house lights go down and you can just feel the energy off the audience,” said Charny.

For tickets and showtimes click HERE.

