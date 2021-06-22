Advertisement

Bowling Green Pride Raffle benefiting the Trevor Project and the Bowling Green Pride Festival

Bowling Green Pride Raffle has been put on by the community and features over 60 vendors.
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green community has come together to compile a raffle benefiting the Trevor Project and the Bowling Green Pride Festival.

The raffle was organized through Instagram. How it works is that tickets are $5, $10, or $15 depending on what item you’d like to win.

Vendors who have donated to the raffle are Spencer’s Coffee, the Charleston, and Jules with the Flowers and more!

The Trevor Project offers mental health resources for LGBTQ+ youth and the Bowling Green Pride Festival which will be held in October of this year.

You can find them on Instagram @bgprideraffle for more information.

