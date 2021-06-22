A crisp Tuesday with sunshine, low humidity!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stormy and steamy day in south-central Kentucky to kick off the first full day of summer, we fall into what feels like an autumn day of low humidity, dry air and cool conditions!

Going on a run? We have perfect weather to do so in south-central Kentucky today with the low humidity and sunshine! (WBKO)

The cold front that delivered strong, soaking storms to the region has now moved through the Appalachian Mountains and in it’s place is an area of high pressure that is delivering some cool air across a large portion of the continental United States! This area of high pressure will keep things dry with low humidity and also keep temperatures below normal this afternoon! High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for most under mostly sunny skies with a few clouds east of I-65! Winds will be out of the north thanks in part to the high pressure and is the culprit to the chilly conditions! Tonight will be chilly for many with mostly clear skies and light north and east winds. Overnight lows will fall in the lower 50s for most - but a few spots may reach the upper 40s... on the second night of summer!! We will be getting relatively close to record-breaking low temperatures, but we won’t break any records as Bowling Green record low for June 23 & June 24 is 45° F and that will be difficult to reach - even for rural spots!

Wednesday will have continued sunshine and a chilly start - but with winds out of the east and eventually southeast, high temperatures will rise up into the upper 70s and low 80s! Thursday will have the return of normalcy with regards to temperatures as highs go back into the mid-to-upper 80s with more sunshine. With the warm up, humidity will also start creeping back into the region. By Friday, things will be sticky; sticky enough to spark a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon! Otherwise, Friday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s! Saturday through early next week will have much of the same with seasonable high temperatures along with widely scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon hours - with much of the day consisting of partly cloudy skies and humid conditions! The long range outlook for the region will feature near to slightly below-average temperatures along with near to slightly-above average moisture in the region to close out the month of June and enter the first few days of July. It’s too far to tell what Independence Day will look like, but keep checking back with us as we will update you with the latest information on WBKO News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 54. Winds N at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 61. Winds E at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 87. Low 68. Winds S at 9 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1901)

Record Low Today: 47 (1992)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

UV Index: Very high (8 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (2.1 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (3154 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 67

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.41″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+2.56″)

