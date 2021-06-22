East/West softball All-Star games held at South Warren High school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The best softball players from around the state of Kentucky have gathered at South Warren this week to honor the great players and coaches on their amazing season.

Greenwood’s Josi Morrison, South Warren’s Carrie Enlow, Selynna Metcalfe, Caroline Pitcock, and Waren East’s Emma Young represented the 4th Region on the West Junior Allstars. While South Warren’s Emily Reynolds and Warren East’s Lucy Patterson represented the West Seniors.

Reynolds and her mom South Warren Head Coach Kelly Reynolds took home 4th Region Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards.

There are two games remaining that will take place on Tuesday:

Game 5 – 10:00 am - East Seniors vs. West Seniors

Game 6 – 12:30 pm - East Juniors vs. West Juniors

Next week South Warren will play host to the Kentucky vs Tennessee All-Star game.

