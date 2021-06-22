Five players from the 4th Region named to All-State Softball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Softball Coaches Association announced awards for the 2021 season Monday. South Warren and Warren East represented the 4th Region with two players both being named to First Team All-State.

South Warren’s coaching staff was named 3A Class Coaching Staff of the Year, while the Spartans’ Emily Reynolds and Caroline Pitcock were both named to First Team.

Warren East’s Lucy Patterson and Emma Markham were both named to Class 2A’s First Team and the Raiders’ Emmah Young was an Honorable Mention.

Allison Bush of Greenwood also received Second Team honors for her play in Class 3A.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.