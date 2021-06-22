Indiana grandmother will be first person sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Of the more than 400 people who were charged in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A grandmother from Bloomfield, Ind. will be the first one sentenced for her crime.

The FBI arrested Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, and her friend, Dona Sue Bissey, in late February. According to the criminal complaint, Bissey posted a picture of them inside the Capitol during the insurrection, including comments of “most exciting day” of their lives.

Bissey’s case is still pending and scheduled to appear in court July 19.

Morgan-Lloyd was charged with a single misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. She entered a plea deal in exchange of three years of probation, 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine. A federal judge will declare her sentence Wednesday.

So far, the FBI has arrested more than 400 people across the country related to the Capitol insurrection, five have pleaded guilty. According to the Department of Justice, four of the suspects are from Indiana and 14 from Kentucky.

Monday, the DOJ released new video that shows what members of the Proud Boys organization were doing during the Capitol insurrection. It is part of a federal case against Charles Donohoe, who is accused of leading the group on January 6.

The footage shows a large group of people preparing to enter the building, break through the police barrier and storm the Capitol.

Donohoe has pleaded not guilty and is currently in jail.

