Kentucky nonprofit fears the polarization around COVID could impact general immunizations

Ky. (WBKO) - According to a poll by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, 26 percent of Kentuckians say the risks of vaccines outweigh the benefits of getting vaccinated.

Kentuckians on vaccines (Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky)

This could mean that one in four people in the state say they’d rather risk it, than get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“A whole quarter of the population essentially thinking vaccines are dangerous, ought to be of great concern to all of us,” said Ben Chandler, President and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The Foundation fears that the polarization around the COVID vaccine will impact immunizations in general.

“They [vaccines] haven’t been a massive political issue until the COVID situation occurred,” said Chandler. “If the vaccine controversies that have taken place cause people to not get their regular vaccines, in the years ahead, we’re going to be dealing with some serious health problems across the board here in Kentucky and of course.”

In 2020, the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says the state already ranked 37th in annual immunization uptake and the pandemic didn’t help.

“We’re going to have our main educational effort are Bost Forum, which we have every year, we’re going to focus on vaccines, not just the COVID vaccine, but vaccines generally.”

Thirty-six percent of the population in Warren County is vaccinated against COVID, according to the state’s dashboard. That rate is low compared to the rate of the state’s population vaccinated, as it is close to 50 percent.

“We would also encourage people to obviously go to sources that they trust,” encouraged Chandler. “We’ve got a problem with the internet, we’ve got a problem with the dissemination of information throughout the society.”

The data published by the foundation also shows that Democrats are more likely to receive the vaccine. Meanwhile, they’re assuring the state that there’s nothing political about illnesses as well as vaccines.

“We need to allay the fears of our people here in Kentucky,” said Chandler. “It’s absolutely critical that physicians in this Commonwealth make it clear to their patients, that these vaccines are safe.”

They add that even though the CDC lost credibility during the pandemic, they are the best source for scientific information.

Another survey conducted by the Foundation shows that 56 percent of Kentuckians have received the flu vaccine, indicating that more Kentuckians have received that shot over the COVID vaccine.

Kentuckians that received flu shot (Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky)

