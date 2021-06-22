Advertisement

Lee Johnson named Principal of Austin Tracy Elementary School

Lee Johnson starts his duties as ATE principal on July 1, 2021.
Lee Johnson starts his duties as ATE principal on July 1, 2021.(Barren County Schools)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN CO., Ky. - Lee Johnson has been named Principal of Austin Tracy Elementary School.

Mr. Johnson began his teaching career in 2008 at Gallatin County as a high school social studies teacher. In 2011, he began teaching social studies at Barren County High School and continued in that capacity until 2016 when he became an assistant principal for BCHS. He has also worked as a varsity assistant and JV boys basketball coach since 2012.

Lee has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in his work as a teacher, coach, and administrator for Barren County Schools. Lee completed his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Kentucky in 2007. He went on to earn a Master of Arts in Education from Eastern Kentucky University in 2010 and completed his Rank I Principal’s Certification from Western Kentucky University in 2016. He has served as assistant principal of Barren County High School since 2016.

Bo Matthews, Superintendent of Barren County Schools stated, “Lee has been such an asset to Barren County High School. He has gone above and beyond to support students and staff as a teacher, coach, and administrator, and I know he will continue this good work in his role as principal of Austin Tracy Elementary.”

Johnson commented, “I am grateful to Mr. Matthews and the Austin-Tracy SBDM for allowing me the opportunity to serve as the next principal at Austin-Tracy Elementary. Austin-Tracy’s close-knit, family atmosphere mirrors the community as a whole where hard work and service to your neighbor are valued. The student-first mindset and positive culture have allowed the students and faculty to achieve tremendous success. I am beyond excited to SOAR with the Eagles as we work together to go to new heights!”

Mr. Johnson will officially start his duties as ATE principal on July 1, 2021.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
TIF district proposed in Franklin plans to include hotel and convention center
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Cool and comfortable going into midweek in south-central Kentucky.
Chilly and clear tonight before more sunshine Wednesday!