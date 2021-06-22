Lee Johnson named Principal of Austin Tracy Elementary School

BARREN CO., Ky. - Lee Johnson has been named Principal of Austin Tracy Elementary School.

Mr. Johnson began his teaching career in 2008 at Gallatin County as a high school social studies teacher. In 2011, he began teaching social studies at Barren County High School and continued in that capacity until 2016 when he became an assistant principal for BCHS. He has also worked as a varsity assistant and JV boys basketball coach since 2012.

Lee has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in his work as a teacher, coach, and administrator for Barren County Schools. Lee completed his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Kentucky in 2007. He went on to earn a Master of Arts in Education from Eastern Kentucky University in 2010 and completed his Rank I Principal’s Certification from Western Kentucky University in 2016. He has served as assistant principal of Barren County High School since 2016.

Bo Matthews, Superintendent of Barren County Schools stated, “Lee has been such an asset to Barren County High School. He has gone above and beyond to support students and staff as a teacher, coach, and administrator, and I know he will continue this good work in his role as principal of Austin Tracy Elementary.”

Johnson commented, “I am grateful to Mr. Matthews and the Austin-Tracy SBDM for allowing me the opportunity to serve as the next principal at Austin-Tracy Elementary. Austin-Tracy’s close-knit, family atmosphere mirrors the community as a whole where hard work and service to your neighbor are valued. The student-first mindset and positive culture have allowed the students and faculty to achieve tremendous success. I am beyond excited to SOAR with the Eagles as we work together to go to new heights!”

Mr. Johnson will officially start his duties as ATE principal on July 1, 2021.