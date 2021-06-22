The Pie Queen of Bowling Green setting up at the Bowling Green Police Department June 23
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Come eat pie for breakfast with the Pie Queen of Bowling Green at the Bowling Green Police Department from 7AM-9AM tomorrow morning, June 23.
The Cutie Pie Wagon will be selling breakfast at 911 Kentucky Street. Ten percent of the proceeds will go towards the Gary Raymer Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships to children of BGPD officers and civilian employees.
You can check out a full menu on the Bowling Green Police Department’s Facebook Page.
