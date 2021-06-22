Advertisement

The Pie Queen of Bowling Green setting up at the Bowling Green Police Department June 23

For Brie Golliher also known as the “Pie Queen” the addition of her Cutie Pie Food Truck will...
For Brie Golliher also known as the “Pie Queen” the addition of her Cutie Pie Food Truck will let her bring pies to more people.(Ana Medina)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Come eat pie for breakfast with the Pie Queen of Bowling Green at the Bowling Green Police Department from 7AM-9AM tomorrow morning, June 23.

The Cutie Pie Wagon will be selling breakfast at 911 Kentucky Street. Ten percent of the proceeds will go towards the Gary Raymer Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships to children of BGPD officers and civilian employees.

You can check out a full menu on the Bowling Green Police Department’s Facebook Page.

@thepiequeen_bg will be at BGPD on Wednesday, June 23, from 7:00 am-9:00 am. 10% of sales benefitting the Gary Raymer...

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
TIF district proposed in Franklin plans to include hotel and convention center
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Cool and comfortable going into midweek in south-central Kentucky.
Chilly and clear tonight before more sunshine Wednesday!