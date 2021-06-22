SKYCTC to host ‘Pathway to Enrollment’ events for upcoming semester

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College is helping those interested enroll for the Fall semester.

Whether you are a first-time student, returning student or an unemployed adult looking for a new career, SKYCTC is offering a Pathway to Enrollment events July 12-15 beginning each day at 1:00 p.m.

SKYCTC will have admissions and advising staff members available by appointment to make enrolling as easy as possible.

”It is an event to have people that want or are thinking about going to college just come in and get the process going, even just get information about what we have to offer, what are admission process is, the guidelines, learn a little bit more about our programs. If they are interested, you can go ahead and get the process started by filling out an application, taking a tour,” said Addi Hernandez, SKYCTC.

SKYCTC will have on-campus appointments available on the Main Campus at 1845 Loop Drive in Bowling Green. Virtual appointments may also be scheduled for phone, and email. All who attend are eligible to win gift cards.

Fall term classes will be offered in a variety of formats. There will be fully online as well as face-to-face and hybrid classes. Face-to-face classes will also be supplemented by online or remote instruction to make a smooth transition to online learning, if necessary.

”We are hoping to be able to offer as many in-person services as possible and also we plan on having our classes be delivered in their regular normal format unless other restrictions or recommendations are provided,” Hernandez said.

There are a variety of scheduling options, including 8- and 16-week sessions so you can create a schedule of classes that fits your schedule.

Fall classes begin on August 16.

For more information about Pathway to Enrollment, or to schedule an appointment, go to http://skyctc.edu and register for the day and time you would like to attend.

