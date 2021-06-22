Summer camp aims to help teens learn good financial habits

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What skills do you want your teen to learn while he or she is still under your wing and guidance? Money matters would likely rank near the top, as it’s how we afford everything from basic necessities to the lifestyle we aspire to lead.

WKU Department of Finance and WKU’s Center for Financial Success will host a four-day residential summer camp for high school students June 27-30. The camp’s goal is to help students learn and understand financial literacy and introduce them to potential careers in financial planning.

Organizers said the subject matter is important for teens as they are beginning to make independent decisions when it comes to how they spend and save their money. The habits we form at a young age can carry with us into adulthood. “It’s a great time to start the conversation, if not even sooner than that, because these students are about to go out on their own, off to college or straight into the workforce. Regardless of what career they go into, if they’re going to be successful in that career it’s going to require them to be able to manage their own money,” said Zach Jones, Program Manager at WKU Center for Financial Success.

The camp will present information concerning money management and advise on credit, college costs, student loans, financial aid and investing. “I think a lot of students right now are very interested in the best ways to invest, the best practices and principles to follow, especially with the rise in the Robinhood app, meme stocks and different items like that, that are popular on social media, that may or may not be the best approach to getting a solid investment plan going,” said Jones.

Camp tuition is $349, which includes all meals, dorm housing, activities, and a camp t-shirt. Use the promo code “finlit2021” to receive a $100 discount. Learn more and register here.

