Advertisement

Summer camp aims to help teens learn good financial habits

By Laura Rogers
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What skills do you want your teen to learn while he or she is still under your wing and guidance? Money matters would likely rank near the top, as it’s how we afford everything from basic necessities to the lifestyle we aspire to lead.

WKU Department of Finance and WKU’s Center for Financial Success will host a four-day residential summer camp for high school students June 27-30. The camp’s goal is to help students learn and understand financial literacy and introduce them to potential careers in financial planning.

Organizers said the subject matter is important for teens as they are beginning to make independent decisions when it comes to how they spend and save their money. The habits we form at a young age can carry with us into adulthood. “It’s a great time to start the conversation, if not even sooner than that, because these students are about to go out on their own, off to college or straight into the workforce. Regardless of what career they go into, if they’re going to be successful in that career it’s going to require them to be able to manage their own money,” said Zach Jones, Program Manager at WKU Center for Financial Success.

The camp will present information concerning money management and advise on credit, college costs, student loans, financial aid and investing. “I think a lot of students right now are very interested in the best ways to invest, the best practices and principles to follow, especially with the rise in the Robinhood app, meme stocks and different items like that, that are popular on social media, that may or may not be the best approach to getting a solid investment plan going,” said Jones.

Camp tuition is $349, which includes all meals, dorm housing, activities, and a camp t-shirt. Use the promo code “finlit2021” to receive a $100 discount. Learn more and register here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
TIF district proposed in Franklin plans to include hotel and convention center
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Cool and comfortable going into midweek in south-central Kentucky.
Chilly and clear tonight before more sunshine Wednesday!