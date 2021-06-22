Advertisement

Task force begins to examine Kentucky unemployment system

By Mike Fussell
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For many across Kentucky, issues caused by the unemployment insurance system throughout the pandemic are still impacting their lives. A task force of lawmakers met in Frankfort Tuesday with the goal of reforming those processes.

Legislators spoke with business owners and the Kentucky Labor Cabinet to identify fixes they could pass during the next meeting of the General Assembly in 2022.

Unemployment insurance fraud and labor shortages were the primary issues business owners said they were currently experiencing. Data breaches and sophisticated cyberattacks that lead to Kentuckians’ data being sold on the dark web is a concern several industry groups addressing the task force raised. Many claimed the unemployment insurance system is outdated, which they wanted to see changed.

While fielding questions from lawmakers, the head of the Labor Cabinet shared his wishlist for change. He said the department would benefit from more workers and cross-training that could make the agency more nimble.

Larry Roberts, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet secretary, said the cabinet is having a hard time filling current positions.

When it comes to the federal pandemic unemployment benefit adding money to UI payments, two business owners from Louisville asked Gov. Andy Beshear to drop the extra benefits. The pair claimed they believed the additional money was still disincentivizing job seekers, making it tougher for them to hire.

“It confuses me, and a lot of my friends who are looking for employees, on why we’re still paying these benefits, the federal benefits, when everybody knows even the unemployment office is looking for people,” Eddie Kraft, owner of Nanz & Kraft Florist, said.

Beshear has suggested back-to-work incentives instead of an end to the federal pandemic assistance.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet said it is still facing a backlog of claims.

The task force will meet again next month.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
TIF district proposed in Franklin plans to include hotel and convention center
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Cool and comfortable going into midweek in south-central Kentucky.
Chilly and clear tonight before more sunshine Wednesday!