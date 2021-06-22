Advertisement

T.J. Health Scottsville held open house & ribbon cutting to celebrate Outpatient Diagnostic Center

By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
SCOTTVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health hosted a ribbon cutting and open house for T.J. Health Scottsville and the newly opened Outpatient Diagnostic Center on Friday, June 18th at 1084 Veterans Memorial Highway in the Carpenter Dent Drugs building.

The Scottsville primary care clinic opened a little over a year ago with nurse practitioners Emily Tabor Jessie, APRN, FNP-C, and Lindsey Landers, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, providing primary care for people ages 6 months and older.

In May, T.J. Regional Health began offering diagnostic lab and x-ray imaging services conveniently located just two doors down from the T.J. Health Scottsville Clinic.

A wide range of lab tests are provided, including rapid strep tests, flu tests, COVID-19 tests, complete blood counts, diabetes A1-C and thyroid tests.

Imaging services include chest x-rays and x-rays used to check for broken bones.

Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health stated, “Our market research showed that there was a shortage of primary care providers in Allen County and we wanted to help to help fill that gap in order to improve access to care in this community. The clinic and diagnostic center are thriving and have already exceeded our expectations and the hospitality and trust you have shown to us and to the staff at the clinic is truly appreciated.” Thornbury went on to say that he and his staff would like to thank Builders By Design for their exceptional work on the two spaces.

The T.J. Health Scottsville primary care clinic and the new diagnostic and imaging facility are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted based on availability or you can call to schedule an appointment, 270.237.3123.

To date, the clinic has seen over 10,000 patients.

