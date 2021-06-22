Advertisement

Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, two people were arrested after police say a gun discharged during a struggle that also endangered a 1-year-old in the house.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Hannah Dearmond said that she had been arguing with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Timothy Armstrong, when he got a gun and waived it around and pointed it at her. Deputies said the altercation turned physical with Dearmond and Armstrong wrestling on the kitchen floor for the weapon. According to the report, the gun discharged with a 1-year-old in an adjacent room.

Authorities said Armstrong then left the home before coming back to get the juvenile and then went to his father’s home. Deputies said that while on scene, they saw suspected marijuana and other paraphernalia in plain view.

According to the report, Dearmond and Armstrong were both intoxicated and were charged with assault, 4th degree, wanton endangerment, 1st degree, alcohol intoxication, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The 1-year-old was left in custody of a grandparent.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Highland Way shooting victim identified
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Metcalfe County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Metcalfe County
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
TIF district proposed in Franklin plans to include hotel and convention center
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
2021 Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have BG ties
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Vaccine clinic held for Warren County regional jail inmates
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Cool and comfortable going into midweek in south-central Kentucky.
Chilly and clear tonight before more sunshine Wednesday!