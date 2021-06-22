Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, two people were arrested after police say a gun discharged during a struggle that also endangered a 1-year-old in the house.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Hannah Dearmond said that she had been arguing with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Timothy Armstrong, when he got a gun and waived it around and pointed it at her. Deputies said the altercation turned physical with Dearmond and Armstrong wrestling on the kitchen floor for the weapon. According to the report, the gun discharged with a 1-year-old in an adjacent room.

Authorities said Armstrong then left the home before coming back to get the juvenile and then went to his father’s home. Deputies said that while on scene, they saw suspected marijuana and other paraphernalia in plain view.

According to the report, Dearmond and Armstrong were both intoxicated and were charged with assault, 4th degree, wanton endangerment, 1st degree, alcohol intoxication, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The 1-year-old was left in custody of a grandparent.

