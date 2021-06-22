Warren County Jail, local health department holds vaccine clinic for inmates

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On June 18, the Warren County Regional Jail paired up with the Barren River District Health Department and Southern Health Partners, the jail’s contracted medical provider, to give all inmates who wanted one the chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s just one more step in getting inmates back out to work on a more wide basis than we are now, with the road crews picking up trash in the community, and also the inmates that are able to work in the community during the day when they’re in custody,” Jailer Stephen Harmon said.

227 inmates were vaccinated on Friday, all receiving Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine. “Following up with people once they’re released 20 plus days later is oftentimes difficult, Jailer Harmon explained. “So the one shot solution was successful here.”

Inmates were given written information about the vaccine a couple weeks prior to having the option to receive it. “We started planning for this in April, but the vaccines were just made available to us in June, and so we set up a date, we started getting all the paperwork collected,” Harmon said. “We were proud, no matter the timing, we were proud to see it happen here.”

The Warren County Regional Jail is still implementing COVID-19 restrictions like mask-wearing. Jail officials are also still testing every inmate for COVID-19 who doesn’t refuse a test, and having them quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.

“We’ve not had any positive results since the beginning of March, and that was only one case, and he was isolated,” Jailer Harmon said. “We knew that he was ill when he was arrested.”

Other than this one case, the jail hasn’t seen anymore positive COVID-19 results from inmates or staff since an outbreak last December.

As in-person visitation is resuming this week at jails that fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections, the Warren County Regional Jail has moved to permanently implementing virtual visits. However, this move came before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s safer for the staff, and the inmates with contraband coming in the facility,” Harmon said. “It’s similar to FaceTime, but it’s just on an application ran on a kiosk in every cell.”

Jailer Harmon said there will likely be another COVID-19 vaccine for inmates sometime in the near future.

