$1000 prize for Kentucky kids participating in summer reading programs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky is offering financial incentives for children to do some summer reading.

The state says four Kentucky children will each win $1,000 to put toward a college savings account by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and KY Saves 529 launched the “Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes.”

After signing up children for the summer reading program at their local public library, parents, grandparents or guardians can enter each child for the sweepstakes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)