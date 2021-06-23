Area hospitals see steady decline of COVID patients, credit vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Area hospitals are seeing a drastic decrease in COVID patients compared to this time last year.

Data shows that as COVID vaccines go up, the hospital rate is going down nationwide and here locally.

“Since January, we’ve seen a steady decline in the number of COVID patients that have been admitted to the hospital,” said Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health.

According to Med Center Health, there are currently two COVID patients in the hospital, with one on a ventilator. A total of nine have been admitted this month.

“We are seeing some fantastic trends,” said Joyce. “At one time at the height, we had multiple multiple patients on ventilators at the same time, but at this point, we just have one.”

The hospital says around 80 percent of their COVID patients are not vaccinated.

“Most of them are older, many of them have other kinds of health issues. You know, we’re looking at all of those patients to see if we can look and find any kind of trends still early in that to be able to determine,” explained Joyce.

Experts are crediting the steady decline to one thing.

“What we’re seeing here is because of the vaccine,” expressed Joyce.

Another area hospital seeing a steady decline is T.J. Samson. With one patient admitted today, they said, “We were hopeful when we had two days with no COVID inpatients - definitely trending in the right direction. We do have one today, however. We are going to continue to report the numbers on Facebook each weekday until we go a full week without a COVID positive inpatient.”

Med Center’s other facilities throughout southcentral Kentucky are also seeing trends.

“Our other facilities of Med Center Health right now, there are no COVID positive patients in any of those facilities. So you know, again, we are really seeing some big impact from the vaccine.”

The state’s dashboard shows around 36 percent of Warren County has received the COVID-19 vaccine- a number that officials want to see much higher.

“If we really still think about trying to make sure that we’re passing on as much immunity as we possibly can, I really would like to see that number closer to 70 percent, and that’s a long way to get to 70 percent. I would be thrilled if I saw anything greater than 50 p[ercent. Obviously, the more people we can get vaccinated, the better.”

Some health officials were prepping for an increase of cases in mid-June following graduations, Memorial Day, etc. but never did see a drastic rise which something they say is also promising.

