Advertisement

Area hospitals see steady decline of COVID patients, credit vaccine

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Area hospitals are seeing a drastic decrease in COVID patients compared to this time last year.

Data shows that as COVID vaccines go up, the hospital rate is going down nationwide and here locally.

“Since January, we’ve seen a steady decline in the number of COVID patients that have been admitted to the hospital,” said Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health.

According to Med Center Health, there are currently two COVID patients in the hospital, with one on a ventilator. A total of nine have been admitted this month.

“We are seeing some fantastic trends,” said Joyce. “At one time at the height, we had multiple multiple patients on ventilators at the same time, but at this point, we just have one.”

The hospital says around 80 percent of their COVID patients are not vaccinated.

“Most of them are older, many of them have other kinds of health issues. You know, we’re looking at all of those patients to see if we can look and find any kind of trends still early in that to be able to determine,” explained Joyce.

Experts are crediting the steady decline to one thing.

“What we’re seeing here is because of the vaccine,” expressed Joyce.

Another area hospital seeing a steady decline is T.J. Samson. With one patient admitted today, they said, “We were hopeful when we had two days with no COVID inpatients - definitely trending in the right direction. We do have one today, however. We are going to continue to report the numbers on Facebook each weekday until we go a full week without a COVID positive inpatient.

Med Center’s other facilities throughout southcentral Kentucky are also seeing trends.

“Our other facilities of Med Center Health right now, there are no COVID positive patients in any of those facilities. So you know, again, we are really seeing some big impact from the vaccine.”

The state’s dashboard shows around 36 percent of Warren County has received the COVID-19 vaccine- a number that officials want to see much higher.

“If we really still think about trying to make sure that we’re passing on as much immunity as we possibly can, I really would like to see that number closer to 70 percent, and that’s a long way to get to 70 percent. I would be thrilled if I saw anything greater than 50 p[ercent. Obviously, the more people we can get vaccinated, the better.”

Some health officials were prepping for an increase of cases in mid-June following graduations, Memorial Day, etc. but never did see a drastic rise which something they say is also promising.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Timothy Armstrong, Hannah Dearmond
Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
Franklin Mayor says no tax dollars will be used in $70 million dollar TIF Project
United Way announces Warren County Funding
United Way of Southern Kentucky allocates over $650,000 to different non-profits in the area
Cave City, Ky.
Cave City tourism flourishes with pandemic winding down, industry faces worker shortage
Men's Health Month: Prostate Cancer
Men’s Health Month: Prostate cancer second leading cause of cancer death
Kentucky’s auditor says it’s important to shed light on how COVID-19 relief money was spent in...
State auditor releases report on how Kentucky CARES Act money was spent