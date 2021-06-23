Arts For All Kentucky Side by Side project showcase in Horse Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A celebration and showcase of art in the heart of Horse Cave to celebrate art created from the Arts For All Kentucky Side by Side project.

“It’s enjoyable to see what the kids create and the smiles on their faces,” said Sims.

“So you know, you see everything from sunsets with the ocean to we have robots,” said Jennifer Sims, owner of Sims Studio.

The workshop gave students the opportunity to explore their creative side as they collaborated side by side with visual artists to create their works of art.

These projects and workshops also allowed these children to express themselves in a beautiful way and bring joy.

The exhibit will be open from 4pm to 8pm Wednesday, June 23.

