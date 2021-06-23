Advertisement

Arts For All Kentucky Side by Side project showcase in Horse Cave

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A celebration and showcase of art in the heart of Horse Cave to celebrate art created from the Arts For All Kentucky Side by Side project.

“It’s enjoyable to see what the kids create and the smiles on their faces,” said Sims.

“So you know, you see everything from sunsets with the ocean to we have robots,” said Jennifer Sims, owner of Sims Studio.

everything from sunsets with the ocean to we have robots
everything from sunsets with the ocean to we have robots(Kaley Skaggs)

The workshop gave students the opportunity to explore their creative side as they collaborated side by side with visual artists to create their works of art.

These projects and workshops also allowed these children to express themselves in a beautiful way and bring joy.

“So that it’s just it’s enjoying it’s enjoyable to see what the kids create and the smiles on their faces,” said Sims.

The exhibit will be open from 4pm to 8pm Wednesday, June 23.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Timothy Armstrong, Hannah Dearmond
Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
Franklin Mayor says no tax dollars will be used in $70 million dollar TIF Project
United Way announces Warren County Funding
United Way of Southern Kentucky allocates over $650,000 to different non-profits in the area
Cave City, Ky.
Cave City tourism flourishes with pandemic winding down, industry faces worker shortage
Men's Health Month: Prostate Cancer
Men’s Health Month: Prostate cancer second leading cause of cancer death
Kentucky’s auditor says it’s important to shed light on how COVID-19 relief money was spent in...
State auditor releases report on how Kentucky CARES Act money was spent