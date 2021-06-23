Barren County student elected State FFA Officer

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County student has been elected as an FFA state officer.

Tristann Burks will serve as 2021-22 Kentucky FFA State Sentinel.

She is a member of the Barren County High School FFA chapter.

According to the Kentucky FFA Association, officers complete extensive training following their election.

They travel thousands of miles representing the association at local and regional FFA events, agricultural meetings, and other functions across the state. Their year of service will conclude during the 93rd State FFA Convention, which will be held June 7-9, 2022 in Lexington.

Burks’ advisors are Doug Berry, Andy Moore, and A. J. Mitchell. Burks was one of 23 candidates from across the state who ran for state office.

