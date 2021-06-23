Advertisement

Barren County student elected State FFA Officer

Tristann Burks of Barren County
Tristann Burks of Barren County(Barren County Schools)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County student has been elected as an FFA state officer.

Tristann Burks will serve as 2021-22 Kentucky FFA State Sentinel.

She is a member of the Barren County High School FFA chapter.

According to the Kentucky FFA Association, officers complete extensive training following their election.

They travel thousands of miles representing the association at local and regional FFA events, agricultural meetings, and other functions across the state. Their year of service will conclude during the 93rd State FFA Convention, which will be held June 7-9, 2022 in Lexington.

Burks’ advisors are Doug Berry, Andy Moore, and A. J. Mitchell. Burks was one of 23 candidates from across the state who ran for state office.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Timothy Armstrong, Hannah Dearmond
Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
Franklin Mayor says no tax dollars will be used in $70 million dollar TIF Project
United Way announces Warren County Funding
United Way of Southern Kentucky allocates over $650,000 to different non-profits in the area
Cave City, Ky.
Cave City tourism flourishes with pandemic winding down, industry faces worker shortage
Men's Health Month: Prostate Cancer
Men’s Health Month: Prostate cancer second leading cause of cancer death
Kentucky’s auditor says it’s important to shed light on how COVID-19 relief money was spent in...
State auditor releases report on how Kentucky CARES Act money was spent