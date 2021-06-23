Advertisement

Calif. triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL) - Multiples often share a unique bond and the Tran triplets are no exception.

Born four minutes apart, they are all facing one of life’s biggest changes together. All three are expecting babies within just a few months of each other.

Oldest triplet Gina is expecting a girl named Leighton Grace, middle triplet Nina is having a boy named Hendrix Paul, and youngest Victoria is carrying a boy named Zaden Seth.

Together, they’re part of the COVID pandemic baby boom. The triplets planned it that way. Victoria Brown’s baby is expected first in just two and a half weeks.

“Once we found out that Nina was pregnant, we encouraged Gina. Pretty much every day,” said Victoria.

The sisters, now age 35, are expected to give birth in July, August and November.

They’re the best of friends. They’re making memories in matching outfits and sharing maternity clothes.

They’ll all deliver at the same hospital in Laguna Hills, California, by the same physician, Dr. Daniel Sternfeld.

“The interesting thing is they had prenatal appointments all in the same day, so it clicked with me that this is a wonderful story of these three sisters who are all pregnant and having babies at the same time,” Sternfeld said.

This wasn’t planned, of course, but the triplets’ births will even out the number of nieces and nephews – three boys and three girls.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

