CASA to host annual Superhero Run/Walk, registration open

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky will be holding its 7th Annual Superhero 5K, Kids 1 Mile Fun Run, and 1 Mile Family Walk/Run presented by Cheetah Clean Auto Wash on Saturday, September 25 at 9:00 a.m. at Ephram White Park, 885 Mt. Olivet Road, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

CASA, a non-profit that advocates for children who’ve experienced abuse and neglect, believes all children deserve the chance to grow up happy and healthy.

All proceeds from the CASA Superhero 5K, 1 Mile Kid’s Fun Run, and 1 Mile Family Walk will benefit CASA of South Central Kentucky serving Barren, Hart, Metcalfe, and Warren counties.

Registration Kid’s Fun Run Family Walk 5K Teams Virtual

Early (April – Aug. 17) $10 $25 $25 $20 $25

Regular (Aug. 17 – Sept. 23) $15 $30 $25 $25 $25

Race Day (Sept. 25) $15 $30 $30 N/A $30

Visit: www.CASAofSCK.org/Superhero5K21 to complete your registration online.

