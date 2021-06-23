Cave City tourism flourishes with pandemic winding down, industry faces worker shortage

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - From Mammoth Cave to Dinosaur World and all the places in between, though Cave City may be considered a ‘small town,’ it holds some of the most visited attractions in the state.

“We pride ourselves as being the main primary gateway into Mammoth Cave National Park, and so we’re very proud of that heritage,” Greg Davis, an executive director of the Cave City Tourist and Convention Commission, said. Davis also said tourism is the number one industry in the city.

COVID-19 took a toll on just about every type of business or service, but it especially took a hit to the hospitality industry, restaurants and small businesses, which is a big aspect of tourism in Cave City.

“Basically, the restaurants were down here in cave city by about 25%, however, motels were down by about 50% of what they would normally be doing,” Davis explained. The attractions in Cave City had to close spring break of 2020, and Memorial Day weekend because of COVID-19 related state mandates.

“We weren’t able to get started, the attractions were not, until like June the 11th of 2020,” Davis said. “So that was definitely devastating to the attractions.” Some places that featured outdoor activities, like hiking trails at Mammoth Cave, stayed busy during the pandemic as it was easy to social distance.

After talking to the owners of several attractions in Cave City on Wednesday, they say foot traffic has been up this year.

“We’re actually having a tremendous year, just about every day is very good,” Chris Randall, Dinosaur World’s park director said. “As far as attendance, it’s evident to me that people are ready to get back out and begin life again.”

Dinosaur World has an indoor museum and a walking tour where you can see replicas of life-size dinosaurs, you can learn more about the attraction here.

Just the down the street from Dinosaur World is the Hatfield and McCoy’s Museum. Paul Hatfield said they had a slow start, but now so many people are starting to visit the museum, he is now extending its hours. “Each weekend, it picked up a little bit,” Hatfield said.

Paul Hatfield is a descendent of the Hatfield family famous for its feud with the McCoy family. His museum features real artifacts and memorabilia donated from family members and others related to both families. You can learn more about the museum here.

While these attractions are starting to flourish once again, the tourism industry, like many others, is facing worker shortages.

“I had one particular owner of one of the attractions here in Cave City, to tell me that he could do three times the business, if he could just find the labor to do it,” Davis explained.

Another tricky aspect about the tourism industry is that business comes and goes in waves depending on the time of year. “The window of opportunity that we have to make to make money is very narrow, and so that’s that’s of course a worry. So, we may not know the full benefit of this until for another year,” Davis also said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.