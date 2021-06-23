Advertisement

Civil War Battlefield in Hart County ‘considerably damaged’

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Historical Museum posted a photo of a truck, claiming they are responsible for damaging the Civil War Battlefield owned by the Hart County Historical Society.

The museum says the battlefield was ‘considerably damaged.’

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone recognizes this truck please contact the Hart County Sheriff's Office. They did considerable damage at the Civil War Battlefield owned by the Hart County Historical Society.

Posted by Hart County Historical Museum on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Timothy Armstrong, Hannah Dearmond
Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
Franklin Mayor says no tax dollars will be used in $70 million dollar TIF Project
United Way announces Warren County Funding
United Way of Southern Kentucky allocates over $650,000 to different non-profits in the area
Cave City, Ky.
Cave City tourism flourishes with pandemic winding down, industry faces worker shortage
Men's Health Month: Prostate Cancer
Men’s Health Month: Prostate cancer second leading cause of cancer death
Kentucky’s auditor says it’s important to shed light on how COVID-19 relief money was spent in...
State auditor releases report on how Kentucky CARES Act money was spent