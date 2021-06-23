Civil War Battlefield in Hart County ‘considerably damaged’

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Historical Museum posted a photo of a truck, claiming they are responsible for damaging the Civil War Battlefield owned by the Hart County Historical Society.

The museum says the battlefield was ‘considerably damaged.’

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

