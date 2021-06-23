Advertisement

40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday.

The cows were reported running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a gate at a meatpacking facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the cow to protect the family from further injury, the sheriff’s department said. The family members were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona told KTLA-TV that at one point he had to jump onto a car to get out of the way of the herd.

“It was a pretty scary ordeal,” he said.

The sheriff’s unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.

“Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located,” the department said.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Timothy Armstrong, Hannah Dearmond
Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure
FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio's COVID-19 mass...
Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results
Britney Spears is scheduled to comment remotely during a court hearing Wednesday.
Britney Spears tells judge: ‘I want my life back’
TIF project in Franklin
Franklin Mayor says no tax dollars will be used in $70 million dollar TIF Project
United Way announces Warren County Funding
United Way of Southern Kentucky allocates over $650,000 to different non-profits in the area