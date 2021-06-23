Crime Stoppers: Motorcycle Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place the morning of June 20, 2021 on West 14th Avenue.

Police say two white males were observed by a neighbor on West 14th Avenue, loading a white 2004 Suzuki GSXR 600 into the back of a faded blue Ford Ranger. One male was caught on camera wearing camouflage, but was unable to be identified.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

