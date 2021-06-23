Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 6-year-old wounded by stray bullet in Texas home’s garage; cries heard on video

By KPRC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WARNING: The video that accompanies this story contains content some may find disturbing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KPRC) - Residents in a neighborhood are afraid to come out of their homes.

On Monday, a stray bullet hit a 6-year-old boy.

He’s expected to be OK, but random gunshots and stray bullets have become an ongoing issue for the neighborhood.

Homeowners heard the gunshots Monday night.

“It was rapid fire like a machine gun, twice,” one resident said.

“I just heard rapid fire. It was a lot of shooting,” another resident said.

It’s a sound neighbors like Sylvia, who declined to provide her last name, said has become all too familiar since last July 4.

Her house is one of several on the block with a bullet hole.

“In total, five houses have been struck, including mine. My neighbor, he got a shot on December 31,” Sylvia said.

There’s now a bullet hole in the garage of the home across from hers where the boy was injured by a stray bullet Monday.

Surveillance video captured his heartbreaking shrieks.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the child is now in good condition at the hospital.

“The shooting is coming from that field. If you can see close, it’s an empty street,” Sylvia said.

Deputies said there’s been about 21 calls for a discharge of firearms since January at the intersection closest to the retention pond open space.

Deputies said there are three large apartment complexes surrounding the neighborhood.

Neighbors suspect the shooters are using the open space like a gun range with no regard for the families who live in beyond the fence.

“Unfortunately someone got hurt, and this has to stop because this is our neighborhood. Our kids deserve to be safe,” Sylvia said.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects who shot the 6-year-old.

They believe they were driving a dark-colored Camaro with tinted windows.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

