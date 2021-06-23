Advertisement

Grayson County Health Department work car damaged after unreported hit and run

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Grayson County Health Department posted a photo of their damaged work car to Facebook, saying someone backed into the car and didn’t report the accident.

The Grayson County Health Department says they will review camera footage to try and solve the hit and run.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Public Health Director Josh Embry at 270-259-3141.

