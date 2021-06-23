Advertisement

Humidity Creeps in to End the Week

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures have trended up this afternoon with more of a southerly wind component. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows around 60. Sunshine, but more humidity returns to end the work week. Look for highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with continued dry weather. The pattern becomes slightly more unsettled by the weekend. While it shouldn’t be a washout, a shift in the jet stream will provide scattered storm chances Saturday and Sunday. Better chances for wet weather exist Sunday. The unsettled pattern also looks to continue into next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 89. Low 68. Winds S at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 88. Low 72. Breezy. Winds S at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 89. Low 73. Breezy. Winds S at 13 mph. 20% Ch. of Storms

