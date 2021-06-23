JD Shelburne to release “Straight from Kentucky” this week

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - Live shows and concerts are making a comeback this summer, and that is certainly the case for JD Shelburne. Shelburne is releasing his new album “Straight from Kentucky” this Friday, June 25.

Shelburne said work started on the project back in 2019, and it was scheduled to be released in 2020. Once the pandemic hit, he was able to use the time in quarantine to search for songs and record additional music. The album grew from five songs to a “powerhouse” collection of 11 tracks. “We actually spent more time during the pandemic recording songs and getting things built up for the release in 2021,” said Shelburne.

Shelburne is a Taylorsville, Kentucky native and will celebrate his album release with a free hometown concert on Saturday, June 26. “I grew up on a tobacco farm in Taylorsville and spent my whole childhood and my life back home in Kentucky,” said Shelburne. Although he moved to Nashville in 2008 to pursue his music career, he said “Kentucky’s still in my roots, still in my blood, I go back home and visit a lot. I play in Kentucky a lot.” Those roots inspired the title track and name of the new album.

Aside from recording new music, Shelburne has also been spending quality time at home with his wife Amy and their nine month old son Jax. Shelburne called fatherhood “an amazing ride and journey.” Shelburne said “life is about the little things now and no longer about the big things.”

There are other exciting things happening for JD Shelburne this summer. He’ll be featured in an upcoming issue of People magazine and will play a show with ZZ Top and Blackstone Cherry July 18 in Louisville, among numerous other concert appearances and performances. Find his tour schedule here.

