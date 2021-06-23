Kentucky 2692 closed after bridge damaged by excavator

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a bridge along the Western Kentucky Parkway is now closed indefinitely after being struck.

The incident occurred near the 45 mile marker on the parkway in Muhlenberg County,

KYTC says that an excavator being transported westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway has damaged the underpass of KY 2692, or Henry Oats Road.

They say the overpass is located west of the Graham interchange near the Hopkins County line.

Barriers will be put into place on KY 2692 to keep traffic off the overpass and detour will not be set up for this closure.

