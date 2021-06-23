Advertisement

Ky. state representatives pre-file bill that would ban businesses from requesting vaccine status

By Chelsea Jones
Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky lawmakers are placing restrictions on vaccine requirements. Three state representatives have pre-filed a bill that would prohibit businesses and universities from asking people to disclose their immunization status.

“I firmly believe that Kentuckians have the ability to make good decisions regarding their health care in conjunction with their health care provider’s advice,” Rep. Savannah Maddox said.

On Monday, Republican State Representatives Savannah Maddox, Mark Hart, and Felicia Rabourn pre-filed Bill 106. It prohibits businesses and universities from asking people to disclose their immunization status.

“Employers who wish that their employees should be vaccinated have the ability to encourage them to do so. But compelling them to do so by threat of losing their employment is not an option,” Rep. Maddox said.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says businesses will more than likely not require proof of immunization, or what’s simply known as a vaccine passport.

“I know of no businesses in Kentucky that are requiring that. I don’t think that would ever be a common practice,” said Kate Shanks, the vice president of public affairs for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

But the chamber believes Bill 106 will prevent employers from making necessary decisions regarding their business.

“We’re always concerned about legislation that takes away the rights of businesses. Whether you’re talking about, in this case, the rights of businesses to protect their employees or their customers in a health crises,” Shanks said.

Lawmakers will consider Bill 106 in the next general session, which starts in January.

Kentucky lawmakers have also pre-filed Bill 65, which would prohibit local governments, schools, and universities from requiring vaccine passports.

