Men’s Health Month: Prostate cancer second leading cause of cancer death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - June is Men’s Health Awareness Month and this week WBKO News is focusing on prostate health. We spoke with Dr. Grover C. Dils, a doctor of internal medicine at Med Center Health and the StayWell Clinic.

Dr. Dils says maintaining screenings and keeping in check with your prostate health is importance for diagnosing conditions early and treating them quickly. Dr. Dils says the typical age to start prostate exams is 55, but for some ethnic groups that age may be lower.

“Men are going to be screened usually starting at age 55. If there’s not any risk factors. African American and Scandinavian heritage have increased risk factors for prostate cancer and they should start screening at age 45. About one to nine men will get prostate cancer,” said Dr. Dils.

“Larger majority of men will get problems with enlargement of the prostate, up even 50% and they’ll have symptoms,” said Dr. Dils.

Dr. Dils described the symptoms of an enlarged prostate and an infection of the prostate, “Difficulty initiating a urine stream, having to urinate more frequently, a decrease in the stream. They need to get up at night to urinate more frequently. Those are probably the most common symptoms you’ll see. If you have an infection of the prostate, which can cause similar symptoms. You’re usually also may have fever, develop pain in your back,” said Dr. Dils.

“There’s an increased risk with if you have two family members who’ve had prostate cancer, smoking and obesity and diet at all affects the risk of developing prostate cancer as well,” said Dr. Dils.

According to Cancer.org, “About 1 man in 8 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men and in non-Hispanic Black men. About 6 cases in 10 are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older, and it is rare in men under 40. The average age of men at diagnosis is about 66.

Deaths from prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. About 1 man in 41 will die of prostate cancer. More than 3.1 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point are still alive today.”

