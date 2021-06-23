Advertisement

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and...
Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and Coast Guard Commandant Willard J. Smith at the Academy commencement, 1966. Smith Jr. was the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy.(Source: U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76.

Smith’s wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.

Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

Academy superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Timothy Armstrong, Hannah Dearmond
Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

Latest News

Britney Spears pleads for conservatorship to end.
Britney Spears pleads for conservatorship to end
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure
FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio's COVID-19 mass...
Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results
Britney Spears is scheduled to comment remotely during a court hearing Wednesday.
Britney Spears tells judge: ‘I want my life back’
TIF project in Franklin
Franklin Mayor says no tax dollars will be used in $70 million dollar TIF Project