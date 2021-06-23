A pleasant Wednesday before humidity returns!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was fabulous with low humidity, light winds and plentiful sunshine. Wednesday is very similar in conditions though temperatures will start off cooler but finish in the afternoon a few degrees warmer!

Make that cup of Joe an extra large with the chilly conditions this morning - though later today things will warm up in the low 80s! (WBKO)

Wednesday will have continued sunshine and a chilly start - but with winds out of the east and eventually southeast, high temperatures will rise up into the upper 70s and low 80s! Thursday will have the return of normalcy with regards to temperatures as highs go back into the mid-to-upper 80s with more sunshine. With the warm up, humidity will also start creeping back into the region. By Friday, things will be sticky; sticky enough to potentially spark a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon! Otherwise, Friday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s! Saturday will be similar to Friday with seasonably warm conditions, humidity and slight rain chances. Sunday through most of next week will have widely scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon hours - with much of the day consisting of partly cloudy skies and humid conditions! High temperatures to start next week will be in the mid 80s, though the temperature trend looks to decline midweek. The long range outlook for the region will feature near to slightly below-average temperatures along with near to slightly-above average moisture in the region to close out the month of June and enter the first few days of July. It’s too far to tell what Independence Day will look like, but keep checking back with us as we will update you with the latest information on WBKO News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. High 82. Low 61. Winds E at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 89. Low 68. Winds S at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 88. Low 72. Breezy. Winds S at 15 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1930)

Record Low Today: 45 (1902)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

UV Index: Very high (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.4 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (3629 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 77

Yesterday’s Low: 57

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-0.50″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+2.41″)

