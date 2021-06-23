Advertisement

Sen. Mike Wilson receives award for support of bill that protected businesses during COVID-19

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Senator Mike Wilson was recognized as the “2021 Partner for Commonsense Justice.”

“You know, to me, it’s just--I don’t know how to describe winning an award, it’s something you don’t expect. Because of the work you do. But it means a lot for people in the community. And to come in and acknowledge the work you did really mean something. And it means something to the community, and especially those in our schools, all of our education facilities as well as our businesses and our hospitals. You know, it’s just so important,” said Wilson.

The award from the Kentucky Partnership for Commonsense Justice (PCJ) recognizes state legislators who have gone above and beyond in Frankfort to protect small businesses, healthcare providers, and schools from COVID-19 related lawsuits.

“Liability protection for those that are really striving to do the right thing to stay open, but yet follow CDC guidelines, make sure they were keeping everybody safe, but still provide the services that were needed for our community. So we wanted to ensure that they had liability protection for that,” said Wilson.

This recognition from the group stems from his support of Senate Bill 5. The bill provides protections for healthcare providers, businesses, organizations, schools, and individuals who have reopened and are following recommended guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation was supported from a large coalition of groups from the business, medical, education, retail, and many other sectors. Senator Wilson co-sponsored the bill.

“I think it was really important because you know, so many things were shut down. And these businesses were like, essential, and they stayed open during that time. So what economy we had, they were a vital part of that. So it was very important to our economy here. What little kept going, they were able to keep it going,” said Wilson.

