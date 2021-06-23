Advertisement

Sponsors and guests sign floor of St. Jude Dream Home

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sponsors and guests signed the floor of the St. Jude Dream Home Wednesday.

The thought is when the future homeowners have to replace the flooring, they’ll see the inspirational messages to the children and the families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The St. Jude Dream Home is in McCoy Place Subdivision on Aristides Drive.

Tickets are sold out for this year’s house.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Timothy Armstrong, Hannah Dearmond
Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

Latest News

Summer reading could get your child $1000 to put towards toward a college savings account in...
Kentucky kids have a chance to win $1000 through a library summer reading program
TJ Health Scottsville Outpatient Diagnostic Center
T.J. Health Scottsville held open house & ribbon cutting to celebrate Outpatient Diagnostic Center
Tickets are sold out for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.
St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out!
Photo: WAVE3
June at the Louisville Zoo: Updated Capacities and Openings