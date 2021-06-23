Sponsors and guests sign floor of St. Jude Dream Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sponsors and guests signed the floor of the St. Jude Dream Home Wednesday.

The thought is when the future homeowners have to replace the flooring, they’ll see the inspirational messages to the children and the families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The St. Jude Dream Home is in McCoy Place Subdivision on Aristides Drive.

Tickets are sold out for this year’s house.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.