TIF district proposed in Franklin plans to include hotel and convention center

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Changes are being proposed to transform the interstate exit 2 interchange in Franklin after a $70 million development proposal.

Sam Crocker is one of the attorneys representing Sav Investments, LLC and spoke on the project.

“We’re bringing in a convention center that we’re hoping will be able to attract, you know, various entities, businesses, organizations that want to have their conventions. Both, the hotel will be a big deal but the family fun center, sort of the tentative name for this project, will be one of the other businesses and will include a state of the art movie theater, as well as we believe an arcade and a bowling alley,” says Crocker.

The tax financing district is considered for the interchange and would be located on 43-acres, along US 31W on Nashville Road.

“Our law firm represents the primary developer in this project, a man named Ashwani Sarvaria, he’s a longtime resident of Franklin, he’s been very actively involved in our tourism board as well as own several businesses in the community. Mr. Sarvaria approached us about the sort of legal side of it getting the involvement of the local city and county government in trying to get this TIF district started,” added Crocker.

The TIF is an economic development tool, “there’s gonna be a fairly, fairly substantial increase in both construction jobs during the project, and then long term jobs to actually operate the new businesses,” says Crocker.

Amy Ellis is the Simpson County Tourism Executive Director who also thinks the TIF project is something positive.

“I think it will be very beneficial to Franklin, we, of course, could use a convention center, that will bring us the opportunity to have groups come in that we don’t have that type of meeting space now. The addition of a new hotel is going to be very beneficial to Franklin because we have 10 hotels now that a nice new brand new hotel will be even more room for us to house people, when they are visiting Franklin are passing through, we get a lot of overflow, when Bowling Green has their big events and being so close to Nashville, we’ll have space here for people to stay,” says Ellis.

Crocker also added, “we do really believe that this is going to be a, you know, a very big, very positive thing for this town for this county, and we look forward to seeing everybody out at the TIF district once things get going.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.