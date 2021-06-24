Community comes together for Stand for Children Week, big event on Sunday June 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday Community Education, along with the City of Bowling Green and Warren County, held a kickoff and ribbon cutting for American Bank & Trust, Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, and WellCare’s ‘Stand for Children Day 2021.’

The kickoff was held in the Clubroom at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, which was attended by city leaders like Mayor Todd Alcott, Bowling Green City Commissioners Carlos Bailey and Dana Beasley Brown, as well as State Representative Patti Minter and members from the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Stand for Children, it’s a day where we bring in local organizations, businesses, agencies, and they will provide not only information about the services they offer, but then they’re also going to provide an activity for all the children that come out on Sunday. Now, today, we kicked off Stand for Children Day and so we just had a ribbon-cutting and proclamation to celebrate our sponsors, our vendors, volunteers, everyone a part of it. And then the county and city officials do a dual proclamation, dedicating this week as Stand for Children week and Sunday as Stand for Children day,” said volunteer and outreach coordinator for Community Education, Joshua Smith.

Stand for Children Day event is scheduled for June 27 from 2-4 p.m. at the Bowling Green Ballpark. Fun activities will be provided for children while information is available to families about the services available in our community.

“We are going to have well over 40 vendors here that are going to set up the activities and give out information. We’re also going to have Nick Wilkins doing balloon animals,” said Smith.

All activities will be free and the event is open to the public. Free drawstring backpacks will be available to each other while supplies last.

