Dick’s Sporting Goods donates outdoor equipment to Bowling Green Police Department

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dick’s Sporting Goods of Bowling Green are partnering with the Bowling Green Police Department to ensure officers have a fun way to play with youth this summer or to donate an item to a youth in need.

BGPD posted the following photo to their social media accounts saying, “Dick’s Sporting Goods wants to partner with the Bowling Green Police Department to encourage kids to play outside. They donated soccer, basketball, and footballs for officers to use in the neighborhoods. Thank you for caring about your community! #dickssportinggood”

Officer Ronnie Ward with BGPD, told WBKO News that at first, he was hesitant about giving a business the recognition until he says the sporting good’s outlet told the department they wanted the donation to be a mutual partnership.

“My first thought was that you know, Dick’s Sporting Goods needs the recognition--and they said, ‘No, we want the police to be involved. Because they just felt, for community-wise, there can be the three. The community, the police, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, and would make much more of a positive impact in our community. We’re all about community anyway. And just any way that we can make a difference and be with others that are making a difference,” said Ward.

“The officers will be able to carry these in their cars with them. And if they see kids out, out playing, they need a ball, or they just want to start a game. That happens frequently that our officers in the summertime, they are out getting beat, some local youth, and some sport because you know, the kids are really good at that,” said Ward.

On Friday, June 25 officers will be at Circus Square Park around 10:15 a.m. on popsicle patrol! WBKO News will also be there, capturing the smiles on video!

