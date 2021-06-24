Advertisement

Dick’s Sporting Goods donates outdoor equipment to Bowling Green Police Department

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dick’s Sporting Goods of Bowling Green are partnering with the Bowling Green Police Department to ensure officers have a fun way to play with youth this summer or to donate an item to a youth in need.

BGPD posted the following photo to their social media accounts saying, “Dick’s Sporting Goods wants to partner with the Bowling Green Police Department to encourage kids to play outside. They donated soccer, basketball, and footballs for officers to use in the neighborhoods. Thank you for caring about your community! #dickssportinggood

Dick’s Sporting Goods wants to partner with the Bowling Green Police Department to encourage kids to play outside. They...

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Officer Ronnie Ward with BGPD, told WBKO News that at first, he was hesitant about giving a business the recognition until he says the sporting good’s outlet told the department they wanted the donation to be a mutual partnership.

“My first thought was that you know, Dick’s Sporting Goods needs the recognition--and they said, ‘No, we want the police to be involved. Because they just felt, for community-wise, there can be the three. The community, the police, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, and would make much more of a positive impact in our community. We’re all about community anyway. And just any way that we can make a difference and be with others that are making a difference,” said Ward.

Be on the lookout for Popsicle Patrol! #bgpd

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

“The officers will be able to carry these in their cars with them. And if they see kids out, out playing, they need a ball, or they just want to start a game. That happens frequently that our officers in the summertime, they are out getting beat, some local youth, and some sport because you know, the kids are really good at that,” said Ward.

On Friday, June 25 officers will be at Circus Square Park around 10:15 a.m. on popsicle patrol! WBKO News will also be there, capturing the smiles on video!

POPSICLE PATROL!! This was great to hang out with the kids and spread some cool. Good thing Kereiakes has some shade!

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Sturgeon
Hart County man charged with stabbing woman at least 10 times
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
Walter G. Sturgill killed killed in motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle wreck in Metcalfe County
Michelle Jones is up for Ms. Health & Fitness 2021, and your online vote can push her to the top.
WKU math professor competes in bodybuilding competitions, up for Ms. Health & Fitness 2021
Person of interest in vandalism in Hart County.
Civil War Battlefield in Hart County ‘considerably damaged’

Latest News

In particular, Med Center Health reported a 44% drop in colonoscopies, a colorectal cancer...
Med Center Health urges patients to schedule cancer screenings
Waste Tire Collection Kicks off in Barren Co, Three-Day Event
Waste Tire Collection Kicks off in Barren Co, Three-Day Event
If you know him or recognize him, please contact the Scottsville Police Dept at 270-237-3611
Scottsville Police need help finding individual
Logan memorial, Tri Star Health Make Cardiologist Accessible Through Telehealth
Logan memorial, Tri Star Health Make Cardiologist Accessible Through Telehealth
Hart Co Man Arrested for Stabbing Woman
Hart Co Man Arrested for Stabbing Woman